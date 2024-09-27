ICG conducts ‘Sagar Kavach’ security exercise

KOLKATA: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), during its two-day security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach’, put to test the coastal security mechanism for West Bengal and Odisha.

An ICG statement said in the exercise conducted on September 25 and 26, the coastal security standard operating procedures for the state were validated through a series of drills conducted across the 158 km of coastline of the state.

The exercise was coordinated by Commander Coast Guard (North East). The State Coastal Security Operation Centre at CG District Haldia was the nerve centre for the exercise which witnessed simulated situations such as hijacking of fishing boats for landing of terrorists, smuggling of contraband, hijacking of ship, planting of IEDs and attacks on vital assets and vital points along the coast of West Bengal.