ICCU shifted to Super Speciality block at North Bengal Medical College & Hospital

Siliguri: The much-awaited super specialty block of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) is steadily becoming fully operational. Following the commencement of Outpatient Department (OPD) services, the internal departments have also started functioning progressively.

On Tuesday, a 10-bedded Intensive Critical Care Unit (ICCU) was shifted to the super specialty block. This facility is equipped with advanced surgical capabilities, including procedures for installing both permanent and temporary pacemakers. The process of relocating the central laboratory has also begun and is expected to be completed by the second week of February.

Gautam Deb, Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samity (RKS) (Patient Welfare Association) along with Dr Sanjay Mallick, Superintendent of NBMCH, visited the newly-inaugurated block. A meeting was also held of RKS to discuss ongoing and future initiatives. “The ICCU in the super specialty block will enable better treatment for critical cardiac patients. Additionally, steps are being taken to gradually shift other inpatient departments to this block,” Deb added.

Meanwhile, Dr Sanjay Mallick, hospital superintendent, announced plans to set up a mini cath lab in the super specialty block. “This initiative will significantly benefit patients, enabling us to provide better and more accessible cardiac care,” he said. Around 15 to 20 patients who require cath lab services visit the hospital per month. The mini cath lab will help in treating these patients.

Deb further stated that 6 state-of-the-art operation theatres will be set up on the fifth floor of the Super Specialty block. Currently, there is an MRI machine at the hospital and another MRI unit is set to be installed soon. Currently, there are 219 CCTVs at the hospital. To address security concerns, an additional 134 modern CCTV cameras are being installed across the hospital and 25 security personnel will be provided by the Civil Defense.

Additionally, renovation work for 3 girls’ hostels and 5 boys’ hostels is underway, alongside the installation of 22 water purifying machines. Deb also revealed that Rs 26 lakh has been sanctioned for the renovation of the morgue.