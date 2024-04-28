ICC’s 6th Globalised Education Forum in Kolkata held

KOLKATA: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) organised its sixth Globalised Education Forum on Saturday to discuss promoting inclusivity in education and perspective of professional courses. Emphasising the policies implemented by the state government, Chandani Tudu, IAS, Senior Special Secretary, state Higher Education Department, said: “The state government has prioritised inclusive education, ensuring accessibility and equality for all. Over 400 MoUs have been signed with universities in India and abroad to enhance inclusive learning and education policies.”



Satyam Roychowdhury, Chairman, ICC National Expert Committee on Higher Education & Training, and Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, quoted Nelson Mandela and said: “I believe India has effectively implemented various strategies, such as The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, demonstrating our commitment to inclusive education. However, challenges persist, including the need for adequate resources and educational infrastructure. Collaborative efforts are essential to foster a more inclusive and diverse culture. We must strive to create an environment where every individual has equal opportunities to contribute to society. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in this realm.”

“Everybody’s learning requirements and needs are different, so the education system must accommodate things accordingly so that we can build a more inclusive educational environment, making it accessible to all,” stated H.E. Dr. Andrew Alexander Flemming, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata.

The event also saw the participation of Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Chairman, ICC National Expert Committee on Higher Education & Training and Director, JIS Group, Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, V-C, Sister Nivedita University and many other dignitaries like Prof (Dr.) Saikat Maitra, Former V-C, MAKAUT and Kasturi Kejriwal, COO,

Aditya Group.