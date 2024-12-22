ICC hosts ‘North Bengal Realty Reimagined 2024’

Siliguri: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), North Bengal Chapter, hosted ‘North Bengal Realty Reimagined 2024’, an event that brought together leading voices from the real estate, logistics, retail and hospitality sectors to explore the immense opportunities in North Bengal.

The event began with a welcome address by Umang Mittal, Chairman of ICC North Bengal. “For the first time in Siliguri, a conclave of this scale was organised to focus on real estate and allied sectors. Touted as one of the largest real estate conclaves in the Northeast, the event featured over 15 prominent speakers from across the country and was supported by more than 20 organisations. One of the major sponsors of the event was State Bank of India,” said Sahil Choudhary, event chairman. The day commenced with a fireside chat featuring Pawan Agarwal, Director of Srijan Realty and Anand Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Avinash Group, moderated by ICC Past Chairman Sanjay Goel.

The session provided insights into scalability in real estate, managing family businesses and achieving high sales in residential projects. The logistics and warehousing session explored strategies for land utilisation, maximising leasing potential and leveraging North Bengal’s strategic location to unlock growth.

A retail and commercial session followed, discussing current leasing trends, future rental opportunities and the growing potential of Siliguri as malls and commercial complexes continue to expand. A session on hospitality shed light on identifying the right hotel brand, structuring profitable deals and navigating the complexities of hotel development, especially as North Bengal witnesses a surge in new hotel projects.