ICC Centenary Session: Gautam Gambhir is a manager, not a coach, says Kapil Dev

KOLKATA: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir came under scrutiny following the team’s 0–2 Test series whitewash against South Africa. Speaking at an event in Kolkata, 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev said that in modern-day cricket, the role of a “coach” is closer to that of a manager than a traditional teacher.

“Today the word ‘coach’ is used very loosely. Gautam Gambhir cannot really be a coach. He can be a manager of the team. When I talk about a coach, I think of the people who taught me in school and college. Those were my coaches,” Kapil said. Elaborating on his point, the former India captain said, “How can you be a coach when someone is already a leg-spinner or a wicketkeeper? How can Gautam coach a leg-spinner or a wicketkeeper?”

Kapil was speaking at a city hotel where the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) held its Centenary Session to mark 100 years of contribution to India’s economic and institutional growth. Former India captain Mithali Raj was also present at the event. While addressing the gathering on honesty and leadership, Kapil reflected on India’s iconic 1983 World Cup triumph. “In the 1983 World Cup, belief was not an individual idea; it emerged only when the entire team began believing collectively, and that shift occurred midway through the tournament. Once that happened, leadership was no longer centered on the captain alone but became a shared responsibility. Honest communication is central to leadership, as teams quickly recognise whether a leader is genuine, and clarity exists only when honesty is present,” he said.

