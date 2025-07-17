ICAR Foundation Day celebrated with focus on innovation & sustainability

Kolkata: The West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC), Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Bankura on Wednesday marked the celebration of the 97th Foundation Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) bringing together 80 farmers and Self-Help Group (SHG) members from across the district, highlighting the spirit of agricultural innovation, grassroots entrepreneurship and sustainable farming.

The special attraction was the participation of seven SHGs, who showcased an impressive array of technology-led, farm-based products, many of which were developed and refined through technical support from KVK Bankura.

The displayed products were brown rice and millet flour, promoting climate-resilient nutrition, azolla, a fast-growing biofeed for livestock, puffed rice, a value-added product from local paddy, organic vegetables grown with natural inputs, sal leaf plates and bowls, echoing eco-friendly entrepreneurship, plant-based bio-stimulants like Jivamritha and Ghanajeevamritha, a wide range of organic manures and pest repellents based on neem and cow dung among others.

Moumita Dey (Gupta), programme co-ordinator of KVK Sonamukhi, Bankura said that as part of the outreach and empowerment effort, 1,000 kg of quality paddy seed and 160 fruit saplings were distributed among the participating farmers and SHG members, aiming to enhance productivity, promote crop diversification and support sustainable livelihoods.

The event concluded with an interactive session where farmers shared their experiences and success stories, further motivating others to adopt scientific methods and agro-technologies.

The celebration served as a vivid reminder of how scientific institutions like ICAR, through its grassroots arms like Krishi Vigyan Kendras, are catalysing rural transformation, empowering communities with knowledge, tools and hope.