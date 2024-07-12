IC of Techno City PS show-caused

Kolkata: Inspector in-charge (IC) of Techno City Police Station (PS) has reportedly been show-caused by his superior officer in connection with the probe of the case registered regarding the alleged incident of Soham Chakraborty slapping a restaurant owner in New Town over car parking issues.



On Wednesday during a hearing at the Calcutta High Court, police reportedly informed the court that though the CCTV cameras were operational but nothing was recorded. However, the restaurant owner had reportedly submitted a few footages before the court. Over this matter, the police were reportedly reprimanded by the court and the IC of Techno City Police Station was also show-caused.