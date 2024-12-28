IC Nandigram PS removed

Kolkata: Inspector in-charge (IC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Anupam Mondal was removed on Friday.

According to sources, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Headquarters of the East Midnapore Police, Tuhin Biswas has been given the charge of the Nandigram Police Station. Controversy cropped over the transfer as two Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were killed this month in Nandigram area. However, the transfer has been claimed as a routine one.

Till a new IC is getting posted, Biswas who was posted as IC Nandigram earlier will look after the day-to-day works.