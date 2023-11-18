IC Joynagar removed; routine transfer, say authorities

Kolkata: In a significant development, the Inspector in Charge (IC) of Joynagar Police Station, Rakesh Chatterjee has been removed in Thursday.



He has been transferred to the Special Branch in the Barrackpore Commissionerate.

Parthasarathi Pal, who was posted in the District Intelligence Branch (DIB) of Baruipur Police District, has been made the IC of Joynagar Police Station. However, district police authorities have mentioned the move as a routine transfer.

Meanwhile, two accused person who were arrested on Thursday from Ranaghat in Nadia in connection with the Trinamool Congress leader Saifuddin Laskar murder case were produced at the Baruipur Court and have been remanded to police custody for 11 days.