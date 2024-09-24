'I will always be with Didi': TMC leader Anubrata Mondal after returning home from Tihar Jail

Bolpur (WB): Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who returned to his home in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday morning after spending over two years in Tihar Jail in connection with several cases, expressed his unwavering support for party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mondal was greeted by his supporters with blowing of traditional conch shells, beating of drums and smearing of green-coloured 'gulaal' as he reached his home in Nichupatti area of Bolpur town. Speaking to reporters outside his house, Mondal, with daughter Sukanya by his side, expressed affection for Banerjee: "I was with Didi and will always remain with her. I convey my Durga Puja greetings to her." "I am not in good health and have pain in legs and hips," he said, when asked when he would meet the CM.

Sources, however, said that there is a possibility that Banerjee, who is scheduled to visit Bolpur for a meeting and to assess the flood situation, may meet the TMC strongman who is regarded as her close confidante. She often refers to Mondal by his nickname 'Keshto'. A local party leader said, "Welcome gates have been erected at several intersections and hoardings have been put up in Bolpur town as the residents want Anubrata Mondal to feel that he was being missed." CBI and ED are investigating cases related to properties, land transactions, and businesses linked to Mondal and his daughter. Mondal was the TMC president in Birbhum, and during his absence after his arrest in August 2022, no new president was appointed. A core team was overseeing the party's activities. The Supreme Court granted Anubrata Mondal bail in July this year on condition that he would surrender his passport and cooperate with the CBI. However, he remained in Tihar Jail due to a parallel Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam. Mondal finally secured bail in the ED case on September 20, more than two years after his arrest. His daughter Sukanya, who was arrested in April 2023 and was accused of being an accomplice, was granted bail by a Delhi court on September 10.