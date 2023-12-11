I-T raids Dhakuria home of former IFA secretary

Kolkata: The Income Tax (I-T) department conducted a raid on Monday at the residence of former Indian Football Association (IFA) secretary Utpal Ganguly in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities.



Ganguly reportedly got involved in foreign liquor trade after he left IFA in 2019 after holding the post of secretary for 12 years.

Sources said, the I-T department is investigating the alleged financial irregularities into Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu’s liquor manufacturing company Boudh Distillery in Odisha. About Rs 350 crore were recovered till Sunday.

During the investigation, Ganguly’s name cropped up and as a result, the I-T department conducted the raid at his Dhakuria residence on Monday. He was also questioned. Raids were also conducted in a few other offices in Ballygunge and Cossipore.