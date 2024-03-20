I-T raids Aroop Biswas’ brother Swarup’s residence

Income Tax (I-T) sleuths, on Wednesday, raided the house of Swarup Biswas, brother of Trinamool leader and state Cabinet minister Aroop Biswas, based on allegations of tax evasion and possessing disproportionate assets. Till the filing of this report the raid, which started in the morning, was still underway.

Sources said the sleuths, escorted by Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, reached the residence of Swarup Biswas at New Alipore in South Kolkata.

The sleuths conducted search operations since morning at six locations of Biswas in the city, mainly concentrated in South Kolkata, on allegations of tax evasion and possessing disproportionate assets, it was reportedly learnt. However, reports said that I-T officials were tight-lipped about the exact reasons behind their raids at Biswas’ residence and at the offices of two real estate development entities Eden Real Estate and Multicon Real Estate.

Sources said that there are complaints of fund defalcation against both these entities but it is not known yet whether Biswas has any connection with them.