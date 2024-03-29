I-T raid at bizman’s house in Chetla

Kolkata: The Income Tax (I-T) department officials have seized about Rs 56 lakh from the office of a businessman in Chetla during a raid that was conducted for the past two days. The raid continued till Friday morning after which the information of the seizure came to light. According to sources, I-T officials on Thursday conducted a raid at the office cum residence of a businessman dealing in ‘sattu’. During the raid that was conducted from Wednesday till Friday morning, the Central agency found cash Rs 56 lakh. The businessman reportedly failed to provide any satisfactory answer to the I-T officials for keeping such a huge amount of money at his office.

The I-T department has reportedly informed the Election Commission about the seizure as per the norms. It may be mentioned that a few days ago, an I-T raid was conducted at the residence of state Power minister Aroop Biswas’s brother Swarup Biswas’s residence for about three days.