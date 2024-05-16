I-T officials raid 11 locations across the city

Kolkata: The Income Tax (I-T) department conducted a raid from Wednesday night that continued till Thursday at 11 locations across the city, including two offices of an advertising agency.



The Central agency reportedly seized about Rs 1 crore from the two offices of the advertising agency.

According to sources, on Wednesday night, I-T officials conducted raids at 11 places, including the two offices of the advertising agency Karukrit. Sources claimed that I-T officials found Rs 50 lakh from each of the two offices. The areas where the I-T raid took place include Anandapur, Alipore, Gariahat, Esplanade,

Sovabazar etc.

Sources informed that in the Sovabazar area, the office of Karukrit is located on the ground floor of the house of councillor of Ward No. 9, Mitali Das. However, it is not clear whether the raid was conducted at her residence or not.