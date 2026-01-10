I-PAC terms ED raids ‘unfortunate’, reaffirms ‘professional integrity’

Kolkata: The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) on Friday issued a public statement saying that Thursday, when the ED conducted raids at its offices, was an “unfortunate” day for a professional organisation like theirs, and added that they have always upheld the highest standards of professional integrity.

“Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) was founded over a decade ago with a simple belief that public life in India is strengthened when young Indians bring their energy, integrity, and professionalism to the democratic process, in a non-partisan way. When we first came together, we were a small group of young professionals determined to put what we had learned through years of demanding academic and professional experience to meaningful use in public life,” reads the statement.

It further stated: “From modest beginnings, the collective effort of thousands of professionals, built through sustained hard work evolved into a powerful platform. A platform that has enabled many more to participate in the political process and make a real impact on the ground, through I-PAC and beyond.”

“Yesterday, officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the I-PAC office and at the residence of our Director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata. It was a difficult and unfortunate day for a professional organisation like I-PAC,” reads the statement.

“We believe this raises serious concerns and sets an unsettling precedent. Regardless, we have extended full cooperation and will continue to do so as required, engaging with the process in complete accordance and respect for the law,” it added further.

Maintaining that they have always maintained professional integrity, the statement further added: “We have always upheld the highest standards of professional integrity in all that we do. Despite what transpired yesterday, we remain fully committed to continuing our work unfazed and unperturbed, with consistency and accountability guided by the same purpose that has shaped us from the start.”

“Over the years, I-PAC has worked in a professional advisory capacity with multiple political parties across ideologies and regions, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, All India Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, YSR Congress Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena among others. We do not contest elections or hold political office. Our role is limited to transparent and professional political consulting, uninfluenced by differences in political ideology,” statement further pointed out.