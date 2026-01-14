I-PAC raid row: BJP seeks HC nod to protest outside Nabanna

Kolkata: The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to stage a protest outside the state secretariat, Nabanna, in connection with the recent controversy surrounding Enforcement Directorate action against a political consultancy firm.

The petition was admitted by a single-judge bench presided over by Justice Shampa Dutta Paul. The BJP is seeking approval to demonstrate at Mandirtala in Howrah, close to Nabanna, which is designated a high-security zone and requires special clearance for public protests.

The move follows events on January 8, when officials of the Enforcement Directorate conducted simultaneous search operations at the office of Indian Political Action Committee and the residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain. During the operation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by senior state officials and police personnel, visited both locations.

Subsequently, the ED approached courts alleging interference with its functioning. Proceedings linked to the issue are currently pending before both the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court.

The BJP has stated that its proposed protest outside Nabanna is aimed at opposing what it describes as obstruction of a central agency.

Reacting sharply, the ruling Trinamool Congress mocked the move. Party youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya said the opposition was attempting to make a symbolic political statement rather than a substantive one.