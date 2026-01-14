I-PAC raid case: Bidhannagar Police quiz security staff

Kolkata: Even as Kolkata Police continues its probe, Bidhannagar City Police has questioned two security personnel attached to the office of I-PAC in connection with a case registered at the Electronics Complex Police Station on a complaint filed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against officials of the ED and Central

force personnel.

The questioning relates to the events of January 8, when ED officials, accompanied by Central Force jawans, conducted a raid at I-PAC’s office in Salt Lake Sector V. The two security personnel were on duty at the time. Later the same day, the CM visited the I-PAC office after going to the residence of I-PAC co-founder Pratik Jain.

Sources said the security staff were asked about the number of ED officials and Central Force personnel present during the raid. They were also questioned on whether the Central agency officials had produced any warrant or written authorisation permitting the search operation.Earlier, as part of the investigation, Kolkata Police had questioned several individuals, including security personnel of the housing complex where Jain resides. Police also collected CCTV footage from the premises and seized the visitors’ register. The security staff reportedly told investigators that ED officials had taken their mobile phones, citing legal reasons.

On January 9, the ED moved the Calcutta High Court seeking a CBI probe into the matter.