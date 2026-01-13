I-PAC raid: 2 cases registered, probe on, no comments now, says CP

Kolkata: At a time when Kolkata Police has summoned a few residents of the housing complex where I-PAC co-founder Pratik Jain lives, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata Manoj Kumar Verma on Monday said that nothing can be said regarding the investigation related to the cases registered against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and central force jawans as the matter

is pending with the court. On Monday, the CP told reporters that two cases have been registered and probe was underway. “Since the matter is pending before the court, nothing can be said at this moment. We may comment later. For now, the investigation is ongoing and everything is being done as per the law,” he said.

On January 8, ED officials had conducted raids at the residence of Pratik Jain and the office of the I-PAC in Salt Lake Sector V. While the raid was on, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Priyabrata Roy, along with other officers, reached Jain’s flat. It was alleged that ED officials obstructed the police from entering the premises and failed to produce any search warrant. There were also allegations of misbehaviour with the DC (South). Subsequently, when CP Manoj Kumar Verma arrived at the flat, he too was allegedly prevented from entering. Later, a suo motu case was registered at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station. Another case was registered based on a complaint filed by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

During the investigation, police questioned several people, including the security personnel of the housing complex. Police have also collected the CCTV footage of the housing complex and seized the visitors’ register as well. The security personnel reportedly told the cops that the ED officials had taken their mobile phones, citing several issues related to law.

On January 9, ED had moved the Calcutta High Court seeking a CBI probe into the matter. Though the matter is yet to be heard by the court, ED on Monday moved the Supreme Court with an appeal

for a CBI probe.