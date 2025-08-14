I-Day: Siddha Esplanade and Siddha Sky light up in Tricolour

Kolkata: Siddha Group, a leading real estate company in India, marked the spirit of the 79th Independence Day by lighting up the 11th to 17th floors of Siddha Esplanade as well as the three floors of Siddha Sky, EM Bypass, in the vibrant hues of the Indian flag on Wednesday.

This initiative was a homage to the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

The brightly lit facade, in saffron, white and green, transformed the building into a towering symbol of unity, bravery and patriotism.

“Independence Day is a moment to reflect on the sacrifices that have shaped our freedom. Through this illumination, we honour the brave hearts, who were the victims of the Pahalgam attack while celebrating the indomitable spirit of our nation,” said Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.

The building will remain lit in Tricolour during the evenings till August 17, 2025.