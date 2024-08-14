I-Day: BSF DIG meets residents of border villages in Radhikapur

Raiganj: BSF officials met residents of border villages on Independence Day eve to discuss matters pertaining to border security. The meeting was held at Radhikapur in the North Dinajpur district. Security has been beefed up in North Bengal before Independence Day.



The BSF coordination meeting was held on Tuesday afternoon in the meeting hall of the office of Radhikapur Gram Panchayat. Ish Aul, DIG, BSF Sector Headquarter of Kishanganj attended this meeting. BSF officials emphasised the need for villagers to stay vigilant and maintain regular contact with the BSF.

With the unrest in Bangladesh, many from the religious minority section from Bangladesh had made an attempt to enter India. The BSF, however, had thwarted the attempts. Residents of different border villages in Radhikapur were worried owing to this.

Arun Barman, a resident of Radhikapur, said: “We heard that many extremists were released from the jails of Bangladesh during the unrest. We are worried that they may enter our village crossing the border. We urged the BSF officials to keep strict vigil. They assured us of all assistance and told us also to remain vigilant. The presence of an unknown person in the village should be brought to the notice of BSF immediately, they stated.”

Ahead of Independence Day, the South Dinajpur district police have heightened surveillance across the district. The police conducted special naka checking in various areas of Balurghat town and throughout the district. The district shares a 252-kilometer border with Bangladesh, of which approximately 30 kilometers, including the Hili area, remain unfenced.

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force has intensified security by deploying sniffer dogs at the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station. Checking has been intensified.