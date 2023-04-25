‘I am here to break barriers built by some between TMC chief & people’

COOCH BEHAR/DARJEELING: On a day when Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, flagged off ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ from Cooch Behar, he also met the families of victims of BSF firing on Tuesday.



Earlier, he started the day by offering prayers at the Dinhata Madhaikhal Kalibari. Thousands had gathered to meet the TMC national general secretary and voiced their faith in his leadership.

During his ongoing campaign, Abhishek stated: “I am here to break barriers that had been built by some between Chairperson Mamata Banerjee and the public. People will directly decide about their candidates now. In case, one cannot stand in line and vote, we are sharing a number (78877 78877) which one can call and cast their vote.”

Meanwhile, the family members of Premkumar Barman and Mozaffar Rahman, who died in BSF firing at Dinhata, Gitalda, met Abhishek. Deceased Prem Kumar Burman’s father Shiben Burman, mother Sukhmani Burman along with Mozaffar Rahman’s wife Bilkis Bewa visited the field of Bamanhat Central Colony where Banerjee had halted for the night.

Banerjee spoke to them for hours and assured them that the party would stand by their side in their fight for justice. Incidentally, Mozaffar Rahman was killed in BSF firing in Kharija Haridas area on Dinhata Gitaldah border in June last year. Then on December 24, a local resident, Premkumar Barman, was shot dead by the BSF in Gitaldaha. BSF claimed him to be a smuggler. However, the residents claimed that he had gone there to cultivate the land.

After the meeting, Shiben Barman stated that Abhishek Banerjee has assured of cooperation and support to punish the culprits involved in his son’s death. Bilkis Bewa, wife of Mozaffar Rahman, stated that her husband had gone fishing on that day like other days. “The BSF shot him dead. Since then, my daughter and I have been living without the bread earner of the family. Abhishek Banerjee has assured us of all help,” added Bilkis.

The Yatra began from Dinhata in Cooch Behar where Abhishek was surrounded by the swelling crowd, with people jostling to grab a look of their ‘icon.’

He obliged the enthusiastic crowd with numerous selfies and handshakes. Later, he held multiple ‘Jana Sabhas’ at Dinhata and Sitai where he addressed locals and discussed about their grievances.

At the end of the first day of his much-awaited visit, locals said they were happy to see a leader like him at their doorsteps willing to solve problems and listen to them.

They welcomed his initiative and praised the state government for their dedication towards prioritising the people of the state.