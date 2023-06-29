I am deeply touched by everyone’s well wishes for my health: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday greeted everyone on Eid ul-Adha and also wished that “may Lord Jagannath shower blessings on people”.



She said that she is recovering with the “almighty’s benevolence and dedicated efforts of the medical team from SSKM”.

Banerjee tweeted: “I am deeply touched by everyone’s well wishes for my health. I had a close call the day before yesterday when the helicopter made an emergency landing on Sevoke Airbase. With Almighty’s benevolence and dedicated efforts of the medical team, I am recuperating and undergoing physiotherapy sessions at home.

She added: “To everyone celebrating Eid al-Adha, may your homes be filled with joy, love and the blessings of this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones! On the occasion of Ulta Rath, may the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune into everyone’s lives.”

Physiotherapy was being conducted on her at her residence for the second day on Thursday. SSKM Director Dr Manimoy Bandyopadhyay visited her house to take stock of her health condition.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress’ Martyrs’ Day celebration on July 21 this year may turn into a platform for the party supremo Mamata Banerjee to give a clarion call to oust the BJP government at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling party in the state may start its campaign for Lok Sabha elections from the Martyrs’ Day rally next month. Trinamool Congress which is confident about its victory in the forthcoming Panchayat polls may celebrate it from the rally. As a result, the Martyrs’ Day celebration will see a different dimension this year.

Trinamool has already published a poster with the photograph of Banerjee on it that carries the caption “Amar Ekushe Sahid Swarane Dharmatala Cholo”.

The poster also carries the name of Banerjee as the main speaker. The hoarding and posters will be sent to all the districts. There has been an instruction from the party that the names of no public representatives or the leader will be reflected on the banners and festoons which will be put on display in various locations across Bengal.

The same poster will be put on display throughout the state. The design of the banner with the photograph of the Trinamool Congress supremo will be sent to all the districts.

City’s Mayor and senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim has already held a meeting with the councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to put festoons and banners across the city for the campaign of 21 July Martyrs’ Day celebration.

The design of the same banner is being circulated to the councillors in KMC. The banner and festoon may be put on display in the second week of July.

The political analysts said that it is yet to be seen whether the Trinamool Congress chief gives a message on forging a grand alliance from the Martyrs’ Day rally.

The TMC supremo and Chief Minister already called for a “united” fight against the BJP-led government at the Centre by forging an Opposition alliance. At the recently concluded United Opposition meeting at Patna, Banerjee said that this was a “fight to save India and the Opposition parties will fight unitedly to end BJP’s dictatorship”.

“This is a fight to save India. Let our blood flow, if the need arises, but we will protect our people. If BJP comes to power once again, we will no longer have elections in the future. We are all together, and we will fight unitedly and our next meeting will be in Shimla”, Banerjee said at the meeting.