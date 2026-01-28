‘I am calling it off’: Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing

KOLKATA: From healing broken hearts to making millions fall in love, Arijit Singh’s soulful melodies have been nothing short of medicine for many. On Tuesday evening, fans were left stunned and the music industry in shock when the singer announced his decision to retire from playback singing.



Taking to Instagram, the ‘Aashiqui 2’ singer revealed that he has decided not to take up any new playback assignments, though he clarified that he will honour all his existing commitments.

“Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey. God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments , will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won’t stop making music,” the two-time National Award-winning singer posted.

The Padma Shri awardee reassured his listeners that this does not mean an end to making music. Instead, he intends to move forward independently, continuing to learn and evolve as an artist. The singer, who lives in Jiaganj in Murshidabad, added that he now feels the need to explore other kinds of music to truly live.