Husband of woman found hanging arrested for ‘torture & dowry demand’

Kolkata: In a development in the unnatural death of a woman in Narkeldanga on Wednesday, the husband of the deceased has been arrested for alleged torture, murder and demand of dowry on Friday.

The deceased identified as Sweta Prasad Shaw (29) was found hanging inside a room of her in-laws house on Wednesday following which her father Om Prakash Prasad had alleged that her daughter was a victim of mental and physical torture. However, Sweta’s husband Rohit Kumar Shaw had claimed that she hanged herself after an altercation over the cancellation of their trip to Meghalaya due to financial difficulties.

Police, however, had learnt during initial inquiry that the couple had frequently engaged in heated arguments over marital issues for the past two years, a fact confirmed by neighbours, relatives and in-laws.

On Friday, Om Prakash lodged a complaint at the Narkeldanga Police Station against Rohit and his family members following which a case was registered on charges of common intention, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty and murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with demanding and receiving dowry under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to police, Om Prasad in his complaint alleged that his daughter used to be tortured physically and mentally since after her marriage by demanding more and more dowry in the form of money and finally, on Wednesday murdered her by assaulting Sweta using a belt and iron rod.

Police, however, arrested Rohit only and are continuing the investigation.