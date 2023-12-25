Husband, his brother arrested for setting woman on fire

Siliguri: A husband and his brother were arrested for allegedly setting a woman on fire. Locals and relatives of the housewife staged a protest demonstration at Siliguri District Hospital.



The accused have been identified as Jayanta Singha Roy and Papai Singha Roy, residents of Naresh More area. The wife has been identified as Priyanka Singha Roy.

According to the woman’s family, three months ago Priyanka got married to Jayanta. Allegedly, after marriage Jayanta and his family used to torture Priyanka.

On Sunday night, Jayanta and his brother Papai allegedly set her on fire. After the incident, neighbours immediately rushed her to Siliguri District Hospital.

Priyanka’s family lodged a complaint against Jayanta and Papai following which police of Ashighar Police Station arrested them at night.

On Monday, when the accused were brought to Siliguri District Hospital for medical test before producing them to Court, Priyanka’s family and locals staged a protest at the hospital surrounding the accused.

Police controlled the situation and sent them to Jalpaiguri Court.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital when her condition deteriorated. About 80 per cent of her body was burnt in the fire.