Husband held in Maheshtala woman’s murder

Kolkata: Police have arrested the husband of a woman whose body was found near her residence in Maheshtala, South 24-Parganas.

The accused identified as Nasir Ali, is being interrogated to unravel the mystery behind the murder of his wife, Shilpi Bibi (34).

Late on a Saturday night, Bibi, a resident of Ward 29 in Maheshtala, had left her home in search of her husband, who had gone to the locality for Muharram.

Shortly afterwards, her body was found lying face down on the road near her house, with a scarf tied around her neck. The autopsy confirmed that it was a case of murder.

During the investigation, police had initially detained one person for questioning.

However, Ali was also under police scanner. It was found that Bibi had left home after receiving a phone call from someone.

While interrogating Ali, police detected several discrepancies in his statement. Due to the inconsistencies, he was picked up on suspicion

and later arrested.