Husband donates kidney to wife

Kolkata: SSKM Hospital has carried out a surgery in which a kidney was retrieved from a man and then transplanted in his wife.



It was even more challenging for the doctors as the husband’s blood group did not match his wife’s.

The husband donated his kidney on January 2. After undergoing the transplant, the woman recovered fast and she was released from the hospital on Friday.

In case of a kidney transplant, the donor’s blood group should match with the receiver’s, else the kidney does not function after transplant.

Even the receiver can die after getting transplanted. The woman, a resident of Burdwan has A+ blood group while her husband has B+ blood group. The doctors at SSKM applied an “ABO incompatible” process on the woman for over two months to check if the receiver’s antibody in the blood can adapt to the change. Before that the patient had to undergo dialysis for the past 4 years. The service was extended at SSKM free of cost.