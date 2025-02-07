Hurdle: Fencing issue hampers agricultural activities in Raiganj

Raiganj: Farmers residing in villages near the India-Bangladesh border, including Bahar, Agabahar and Monnagar in Bindol, North Dinajpur district, are facing significant difficulties in carrying out their agricultural activities due to the erection of border fencing far away from the border pillar. The fencing, built 400 to 500 metres away instead of the originally planned 150 metres, has resulted in large tracts of farmland falling inside the restricted zone.

As a consequence, farmers are struggling to monitor and maintain their crops, leading to damages and thefts allegedly carried out by miscreants from Bangladesh. On Wednesday afternoon, farmers from the region submitted a memorandum to District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena, urging authorities to shift the fencing to a more appropriate distance. Gopal Chandra Barman, a farmer from Bahar, stated: “The survey for the fencing was conducted in 1997 and it was initially planned to be 150 metres from the border pillar. However, it was constructed nearly 400-500 metres away, leaving a large portion of farmland inaccessible.

More than 100 farmer families are affected and we are unable to cultivate cash crops like jute and maize as cultivation is banned inside the fencing, leading to financial losses. In the absence of the District Magistrate, we submitted our memorandum to his office and also forwarded our concerns to the relevant authorities.” Local resident Bhajan Barman highlighted additional problems faced by the villagers, saying: “Due to the fencing’s extended placement, my entire five-bigha farmland now falls inside the restricted zone. With the recent turmoil in Bangladesh, we fear visiting our land and our crops are often stolen. Additionally, the fencing, placed close to village roads, has restricted movement for locals.” District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena could not be contacted for comments on the issue.