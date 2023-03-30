Hunt on for 'tantrik' who 'proposed human sacrifice'

Police in connection with the Tiljala child murder case, are searching for the ‘tantrik’ (a person who practices black magic) as told by the accused Alok Kumar.

The deceased girl, aged about eight years, who lived with her parents in Tiljala, was allegedly murdered by Kumar. Kumar confessed that she killed the girl by hitting on her head and strangulation.

In the autopsy report, police also came to know that before murdering the child, Kumar tortured her sexually as well. During interrogation, Kumar told the cops that as his wife was unable to conceive, he had approached a ‘tantrik’ in Nimtala area to find a way. The ‘tantrik’ reportedly asked Kumar to sacrifice a child aged about eight years following which his wife will be able to conceive.

Police since Tuesday were searching for the ‘tantrik’ who allegedly asked Kumar to kill the child. However, when cops went to Nimtala and questioned a few local people and other monks there nobody was able to identify the ‘tantrik’ about whom Kumar spoke of. Police suspect Kumar might be framing a story to divulge the investigation. However, police have not stopped the search for the ‘tantrik’.