Hungerford Street area: Fire breaks out at building, none injured

Kolkata: Tension spread in Hungerford Street area after a fire broke out at a building on Friday afternoon.

Five fire tenders doused the flames after almost one-and-a-half hours. No injury was reported. According to sources, sometime between 1 pm and 1:30 pm, a fire broke out inside a room on the roof of the six-storey building located at 9, Hungerford Street. Immediately the building was evacuated and electricity connection was cut off to evade any untoward incident. After a while five fire tenders were pressed into action. Around 2 pm, the fire was controlled. Later, the cooling process was carried out for more than 30 minutes. Around 2:45 pm, the fire was completely extinguished. It is suspected that a short circuit in the electrical connection had triggered the fire. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in a running bus in New Town on Friday. Around 5 pm, while the bus was going towards Salt Lake smoke started coming out after the bus reached near Box Bridge. The passengers were evacuated and one fire tender was pressed into action.