Humayun’s son detained for ‘assaulting’ cop

Kolkata: The son of Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir was detained on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a police constable assigned to his father’s security.

According to sources, a police team from Shaktipur Police Station went to Kabir’s residence on Sunday morning and detained his son, Golam Nabi Azad alias Sohel. The MLA was not present at home at the time. On being informed about the incident, the suspended Trinamool Congress MLA returned to his residence.

Reacting to his son’s detention, Kabir alleged that one of his security personnel had attempted to assault him, which Azad tried to prevent. He claimed that during the altercation, his son pushed the policeman away, following which the constable was compelled to leave. The MLA, however, acknowledged that the policeman was later allegedly assaulted by Azad.

Kabir said: “The security guard entered my office and tried to beat me. My son intervened and pushed him away. If necessary, CCTV footage will be provided as evidence.”

Police have since collected CCTV footage from Kabir’s residence and initiated an inquiry into the incident. Sources said the constable had gone to the MLA’s office to request leave, during which he allegedly misbehaved with Kabir and attempted to assault him.

On Sunday, Kabir alleged that the police action was driven by a vindictive attitude. He said he would gherao the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Murshidabad Police District in protest. Speaking to a vernacular news channel, the Bharatpur MLA said: “I am requesting the SP not to disturb Murshidabad. The police should not act vindictively. My wife and daughter-in-law are at home. If the police behave indecently with them, I will surround the SP’s office from 12 noon on Thursday and demand answers.”