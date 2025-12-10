Humayun Kabir’s ‘foreign imams’ identified as Bengal residents

Kolkata: A fresh controversy erupted after two “foreign imams” who were spotted at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Babri Masjid-like mosque in Beldanga under the initiative of suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, were “identified” as Bengal residents.

Videos were doing rounds on social media where people were seen claiming that two persons who were presented as Imams from Saudi Arabia were actually from Murshidabad and East Midnapore. Before the event, Humayun Kabir had announced that two imams from Saudi Arabia would be attending the ceremony.

Based on his claims, the event was widely publicised and a large number of people attended. Later, it came to light that the two “foreign imams” found on stage were residents of Bengal. One of them was from Daulatabad in Murshidabad district and the other was from East Midnapore.

Some members of the religious community have called this an attempt to mislead people by spreading “religious confusion”. This has also sparked outrage and criticism on social media. “Kabir was trying to befool the Muslim community in Bengal. Nobody came from Saudi Arabia. Kabir had urged one Yusuf to arrange two persons who would be looking like Saudi Arabian residents. These two people fell into a trap. One of them was driven out from the Madrasha where he used to teach. Will Kabir take his responsibility?” a person who claimed to be a friend of the two in a social media video.

Meanwhile, local clerics have reiterated that the news of any religious leader from Saudi Arabia attending the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Murshidabad Mosque is completely false. Responding to these allegations, Humayun Kabir reportedly stated that he had been framed as part of a conspiracy. He reportedly stated that he had entrusted an intermediary with the responsibility of arranging guests from Saudi Arabia and had also reimbursed all travel and accommodation expenses. However, it was later revealed that no one from Saudi Arabia arrived.