Humayun Kabir show-caused by TMC for remarks on ‘religion’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator from Bharatpur in Murshidabad Humayun Kabir was showcaused by the party’s disciplinary committee for objectionable remarks about ‘religion’.

According to sources, Humayun’s remark in the House was also raised at the cabinet meeting at Nabanna chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee where the decision of showcausing him was taken.

He has been asked to reply on the notice within 24 hours.

It is learnt that Banerjee expressed her displeasure over such remark by Humayun.

Retorting to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s statement before the media that Muslim MLAs of the TMC would be thrown out of the West Bengal Assembly if the BJP comes to power, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is also the chairperson of TMC on Wednesday said that her government will not tolerate hurting or insulting any religion and gave a stern warning to the main opposition BJP blaming them for stoking the communal fire in Bengal.

She accused the saffron party of importing “fake Hinduism” to the state.

MLA Siddiqullah Chowdhury who is also a Cabinet minister has been directed to abstain from making any remark on this issue after the latter made a statement

on the issue.