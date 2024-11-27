Humayun Kabir served show cause notice; to face TMC’s disciplinary committee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Bharatpur, Humayun Kabir has been served show cause notice by his party for issuing unwarranted statements and his repeated outbursts against a section of party leaders in the media. Kabir has been asked to give a reply within 3 days.

The ruling party’s newly constituted disciplinary committee for legislators held its first meeting on Wednesday and decided to show cause Kabir for his recent statements.

The show cause notice served to Kabir said that his statements tarnished the image of the party.

Kabir is the first TMC leader to face the newly formed disciplinary committee of legislators.

Kabir had particularly targeted senior party leader Firhad Hakim.

“Hakim was made in charge of Murshidabad. How many meetings has he held with the elected representatives from the district, from where the party has three members of Parliament?” Kabir had asked. On Tuesday Kabir said he was not scared of any probe.

“All this while he has been making statements against the party and embarrassing it,” said a Trinamul MLA from Kabir’s district. “He has been making statements against the party for a while. Now he has targeted the inner coterie of Didi. Let us see if he is only reprimanded or some action is taken,” a TMC leader said.

Kabir had also demanded the induction of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as deputy chief minister.

On Monday, during an internal meeting at her residence, Mamata Banerjee had announced three disciplinary committees in different levels. The disciplinary committee members for legislators include the ministers Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim and MLAs Nirmal Ghosh and Debashish Kumar.

Kabir had opposed the nomination of former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from the Berhampore seat, who went on to defeat the six-time MP and former state Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury.