Humayun Kabir replies to show cause notice

Kolkata: After being reprimanded by Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee for his outbursts against some of the party leaders in public, the Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir submitted a reply letter to the disciplinary committee against his show cause.

In his reply, Kabir said that he was apologetic if his words had hurt anybody. He said that he spoke against some leaders out of frustration as he drew the attention of the party in connection with several issues but no steps were taken.

He also clarified that he did not have any purpose when he uttered a few words which might have gone against some of his party leaders. Banerjee on Thursday told Kabir to give a reply to the show cause notice by the party’s disciplinary committee. She also said that Kabir himself will decide what steps would be taken against him by the party. “Who has told you to speak so much?” Banerjee asked Kabir.

Kabir had particularly targeted senior party leader Firhad Hakim, one of the closest aides of the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. “Hakim was made in charge of Murshidabad. How many meetings has he held with the elected representatives from the district, from where the party has three members of Parliament?” Kabir had asked. He had also opposed the nomination of former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from the Berhampore Lok Sabha seat.