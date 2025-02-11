Humayun Kabir loses his phone in Assembly premises

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MLA from Bharatpur Humayun Kabir on Tuesday morning inside the Assembly premises claimed that he lost his mobile phone at the Assembly lobby. He informed the matter to the Assembly’s marshall and also to the city police. His mobile phone was later recovered from his room at the MLA hostel on Kyd Street.

Kabir, earlier in the day, claimed that he was sitting in the lobby and speaking to another MLA. When the bell rang, he left the place and entered the Assembly House. Inside the House he felt that one of his mobile phones was missing.

He then rushed to the lobby and found that there was no phone on the seat where he was sitting a few minutes ago. As the phone was recovered from the MLA hostel it is assumed that Kabir might have forgotten and left it at the MLA hostel room. In another incident, another MLA, Bikash Roy was stated to have lost his mobile which was recovered. Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay expressed his dissatisfaction over the incident as it triggered questions on the “full proof” security arrangements within the Assembly premises. Speaker also sought clippings of what Kabir had claimed regarding the incident.