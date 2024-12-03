Humayun Kabir issues public apology for his remarks

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir on Tuesday expressed apologies for his unwarranted remarks in the public after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had reprimanded him for his outbursts against some of his party leaders.

Kabir on Tuesday told media that he was seeking apology for whatever he had said against some of his party leaders in public. Referring to Banerjee’s meeting with the MLAs, Kabir said that his party supremo beautifully guided her party MLAs. She said that we all are members of a family. He also said that he made mistakes as he raised his voices against some of the party leaders publicly and he was apologetic for it.

“Mamata Banerjee is our supreme leader. I raised some issues against some of the party leaders in public which should not have been done. I should have refrained from speaking out in public. I have already sought an apology for it,” Kabir said. He also added that the party supremo has given a clear instruction that the MLAs should not make any remarks that can tarnish the image of the party.

Kabir had earlier clarified that he spoke against some leaders out of frustration as he drew attention of the party in connection with several issues but no steps were taken.