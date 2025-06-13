Humayun Kabir gets final warning from TMC’s disciplinary committee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Bharatpur, Humayun Kabir, has received a stern and final warning from the party’s disciplinary committee for repeatedly making controversial statements that have allegedly embarrassed the party.

Kabir who has earlier been show-caused twice in the past was given a clear message by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay that when he (Kabir) is associated with a particular political party, he has to follow the ideology and regulations associated with it. He had agreed to not make any such statement in the future that put the party in a spot of bother.

On Friday, the party’s disciplinary committee convened a meeting in the Assembly chamber of Chattopadhyay where Humayun Kabir was summoned.

He was handed over a written notice marked, “Last and Final Warning,” infront of senior leaders.

The letter also made it clear that any further breach of discipline may lead to strict action, including possible suspension.

The warning letter bore signatures of senior TMC leaders, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim, and Chandrima Bhattacharya.

According to party sources, the final warning came following instructions from the top brass of the party.

The disciplinary committee had clearly stated that if an MLA receives three warnings and still does not comply, he may face suspension from the party.

Party insiders felt that the leadership was not willing to tolerate any further indiscipline, and the next step could involve action regarding his position as MLA.