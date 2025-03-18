Humayun Kabir asked to depose physically before disciplinary panel

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Bharatpur in Murshidabad has been asked to depose physically before the disciplinary committee of the party on Tuesday. The party had issued a show-cause notice to Kabir on Thursday under the directions of Mamata Banerjee, who is the chairperson of the party, over his objectionable remark on ‘religion’ in counter to a statement made by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Kabir had sent his reply to the show-cause notice to the chairman of TMC’s disciplinary committee Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Saturday. The committee, dissatisfied with his reply sat on a meeting on Monday in which, apart from Chattopadhyay who is the Parliamentary Affairs minister, ministers Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharjee were present.

“Every political party has an ideology. What Humayun has said is contrary to the same. Being a public representative, he cannot make such a remark. He has time and again referred to religion which is against the Constitution,” said Chattopadhyay. It is learnt that the Bharatpur MLA in his show-cause reply has not sought an apology over his objectionable remark on ‘religion’ and had stated that his comments are not tantamount to breaching of

party’s discipline.

“My religion comes first to me ahead of my party. If somebody makes any remark hurting my religion, I will not remain mum,” Kabir said.