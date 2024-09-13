Humanitarian acts by police, junior doctors amidst protests

KOLKATA: At a time when police and junior doctors are standing at crossroads in a protest movement, both sides demonstrated humanitarian gestures in two separate incidents on Wednesday night in Jhargram and Salt Lake.

On Wednesday night, junior doctor Srishti Ekka, a Paediatrics student at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, was traveling with her family from Midnapore to Chhattisgarh by car. While passing through the Fansitala area of Jhargram on National Highway (NH) 6, a truck collided with their car, causing it to crash into a bus and become wedged. Initially, local residents tried to rescue them but failed. Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shamim Biswas, along with the Inspector in Charge (IC) of Jhargram and other police personnel, arrived at the scene. They used a gas cutter to rescue the Ekka family and transported them to Jhargram Hospital, where the police facilitated their admission. Subsequently, with further police assistance, the injured were transferred to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital.

On the other hand, on Wednesday night, a woman police personnel fell sick in front of Swasthya Bhavan owing to some respiratory problem. Seeing her collapsing, a junior doctor informed his colleagues and subsequently an inhaler was arranged for her. After administering the inhaler, the police personnel felt better. Following this, an ambulance was arranged and she was transferred to a hospital.