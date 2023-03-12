Human trafficking: Two held by CID

Kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has nabbed two men who had allegedly trafficked a woman along with her four year old daughter to Delhi from Magrahat in South 24-Parganas.



The woman was compelled to join prostitution there.

According to sources, the woman aged about 24 years and befriended one of the accused persons identified as Saddam over phone.

The accused allegedly developed the relationship with a false promise of marriage. When Saddam gained the woman’s trust, he asked her to leave her home and go with him to Delhi. On November 5, 2023, the woman along with her four- year-old daughter left her home and met Saddam. It is alleged that Saddam then took her to Delhi where he sold her to a prostitution racket and returned to his home in Kultali. A few days later Delhi police rescued the woman and her child. After that she was lodged in a home.

Meanwhile, Magrahat police station was informed by the Delhi police about the rescue. After cops of Magrahat Police Station came to know about the human trafficking angle, a case was registered on January 2.

Due to a interstate connection, the CID took over the investigation on January 27.

During investigation CID officials came to about Saddam and his associate Abdullah Mondal of Kultali.

On Saturday night they were picked up from their homes. Sources informed that the Test Identification (TI) parade of the accused duo will be done soon.