Human trafficking nexus busted at India-B’desh border

BALURGHAT: A racket facilitating illegal infiltration from Bangladesh into India, followed by the creation of fake identity documents and employment assistance, has once again come under the scanner. Balurghat Police recently arrested a man allegedly involved in this cross-border trafficking network, revealing a sophisticated system that undermines national security.

The accused, identified as Nitai Karmakar (45) of Hili, was arrested in connection with an older case lodged at Balurghat Police Station. DSP (Sadar) Bikram Prasad confirmed the arrest and said that investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the network.

Despite heightened security at the Indo-Bangladesh border, brokers are reportedly exploiting loopholes to smuggle people into India. According to sources, several individuals from Hili to Balurghat have turned this into a full-time occupation. After the arrest of twin brothers from Hili in a similar case months ago, traffickers are now using alternate routes through Balurghat’s Chingispur area.

The 252-kilometre-long border in South Dinajpur has effectively turned into a “safe corridor” for illegal movement. In May, a Bangladeshi youth, Abu Jafar Gafari (21), was arrested while

trying to return to Bangladesh with fake documents under the name “Sopal Barman.”

He had reportedly travelled across India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata, with the help of an Indian accomplice, who has also been arrested.

Police are now questioning Karmakar in custody to determine whether others are involved and to uncover the financial details behind these illegal “packages” offered to infiltrators.