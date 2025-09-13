Human skeleton smuggling attempt to Bhutan busted

Alipurduar: In a sensational operation, Jaigaon police foiled an attempt to smuggle human body parts into Bhutan, arresting two persons with a large cache of bones.

Police sources said the accused, Rakesh Prasad (29) of Jaigaon and Vishal Kumar Shaw (27) of Hasimara, had procured human remains from a cremation ground

in Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a passenger bus at Bhanu Bhakta More in Jaigaon during a routine check. A bag seized from the duo revealed seven human skulls and 42 bones of hands and legs. Investigators suspect the consignment was destined for Bhutan, where such bones are reportedly in demand for occult practices, fetching prices worth several lakhs of rupees.

Police are probing whether the two were part of a larger trafficking network with international links.

“We have foiled the attempt to smuggle human body parts into Bhutan. Two accused have been arrested and investigation is on,” said Jaigaon Additional Superintendent of Police, Manabendra Das.

Both men were produced before the Alipurduar court on Friday.