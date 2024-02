Raiganj: Police recovered a human skeleton from a dried up pond in Parihar. One Mahasin Ali (35) had gone missing from Parihar village around five months ago. Police found a belt on the waist area of the skeleton. Family members of Mahasin Ali identified the belt to be his. Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police, Raiganj Police District said: “An investigation has been initiated.”