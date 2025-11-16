Human skeleton found at Historic European Club Ground

Alipurduar: A human skeleton was recovered on Sunday morning, triggering widespread sensation at the historic European Club ground in Dalgaon Birpara town of Alipurduar.

Local residents first spotted the remains inside dense bushes on the abandoned British-era field and immediately alerted police.

A team from Birpara Police Station soon reached the spot and retrieved the skeleton.

Its discovery has raised several questions among locals: Was a crime committed in this secluded area, or could the remains belong to a homeless person who died there unnoticed, eventually decomposing over time?

During preliminary investigation, police suspect the skeleton may be that of a woman.

Birpara Police Station OC Nayan Das said: “The skeleton will be taken to Alipurduar District Hospital for post-mortem examination. After that, forensic analysis will be conducted. Only then will we be able to confirm the gender and determine the cause of death.”