A human foetus was recovered from the area adjacent to the Atreyee River dam in Balurghat on Wednesday. Local residents adjacent to the Saroj Bridge of the Atreyee spotted the human foetus being carried by a dog in the area adjacent to the river embankment. It is speculated that this human could have come from a nearby nursing home. Ashok Mitra, Chief of Balurghat Municipality said that the matter has come to his attention and the police are investigating.