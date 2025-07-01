Hul Diwas celebrated in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: The Bengal government’s Tribal Development department marked Hul Diwas with grandeur on Monday, honouring the historic tribal uprising of 1855. People from various tribal communities across South Dinajpur gathered at Sukanta Bhavan in Buniadpur to commemorate the occasion with traditional dance, music and rituals.

The day holds deep significance for the tribal population, as it remembers the valiant rebellion led by Sidhu, Kanhu, Chand and Bhairav on June 30, 1855, against the British colonial forces.

This resistance is widely regarded as a precursor to the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 and is often termed the first freedom struggle of India, with the active participation of Santal, Kols, Bhims, Mundas and Mahatos.

The celebrations began with floral tributes to Sidhu and Kanhu’s portraits, followed by tribal dance performances accompanied by Dhamsha and Madal beats.

Speaking on the occasion, state Consumers Affairs minister Biplab Mitra said: “Hul Diwas is not just a tribute to our tribal martyrs but a reminder of their immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

The state government is committed to preserving and promoting tribal culture and honouring their legacy.”