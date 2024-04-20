Huge women voter turnout proves Lakshmir Bhandar’s success: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday said that the huge number of turnout of women voters in North Bengal proved that the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme has touched them while also claiming that BJP leader Nitish Pramanik will lose this time.



Trinamool leader Shashi Panja said that the massive turnout of women voters in three seats of North Bengal is a clear indication that Lakshmir Bhandar has touched their lives. This is also the victory of ‘Nari Shakti’, she said. Panja added that even a BJP woman leader from Cooch Behar had said that if BJP comes to power, Lakshmir Bhandar will be stopped. The massive turnout of women on Friday was in protest of this, she opined. Panja’s party colleague Ritabrata Banerjee said that the Mamata Banerjee government had done for the tea garden workers which the BJP government in Centre did not. “The state government has ensured reopening of several tea gardens that had shut down and also ensured welfare of workers through schemes such as ‘Cha Sundari’. This clearly had an impact on the voters and its result will be seen when the election results come out on June 4.”

He also alleged that not a single paisa from the money allocated for tea garden workers in the Central budget has come to Bengal yet, besides the funds relating to Awas Yojana and MGNREGA which are being withheld by the Centre.

Bhattacharya claimed that the BJP leader Nitish Pramanik will be losing the polls this time and this was apparent from his body language.

“Voters were attacked in Cooch Behar seat and this is a clear indication that the BJP is agitated,” he claimed.