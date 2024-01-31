Huge quantity of drugs recovered; ex-Army man held

The Matigara Police arrested an ex-Army person with 258 grams of brown sugar on Tuesday night from Biswas Colony area. The accused has been identified as Ratan Biswas (48 years), a resident of Bagdogra. “We are determined to serve people better. Continuous drives are going on against drug trafficking,” said C Sudhakar, the commissioner of police. The Siliguri Metropolitan Police has been relentlessly fighting against one of the biggest menaces in this region,drug trafficking. The police have arrested a total of 91 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the year 2023. Huge quantities of drugs have also been seized. Siliguri’s geographical location makes it a hotbed for drug trafficking. With close proximity to four international borders Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Tibet Autonomous Region, state border of Bihar along with being the gateway to the North East states makes Siliguri highly vulnerable. Traffickers smuggle drugs using Siliguri as a corridor. From January 1 to December 31 2023, a total of 47 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered in different police stations under the Siliguri Police commissionerate. A total of 24 kg 298 grams of Brown Sugar was seized by the police. Of this, 7 kg 957 grams of cannabis was seized in August. About 299 kg of cannabis; 11,250 bottles of Caugh Syrup; 9640 pieces of tablets; 1015 pieces of drug injection and cash worth Rs 59 lakh 61 thousand 760 were seized.