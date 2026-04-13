Huge quantity of cannabis seized, two arrested

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police seized cannabis worth around Rs 7 lakh and arrested two persons, including a woman, from the Chitpore Police Station area on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, STF personnel intercepted Santu Gayen of Bangur Avenue in South Dum Dum and Sumi Ojha of Guma in Amdanga, North 24-Parganas, near the Metro Hawkers Market on Dum Dum Road, just before a consignment was to be handed over.

A search led to the recovery of 3.7 kg of cannabis concealed on Ojha’s lower abdomen and thighs. During questioning, police learned she was to deliver the packets to Gayen.

A case was registered at the STF police station in Lalbazar, and both were arrested after completing legal formalities.

During interrogation, Gayen told police that another consignment had arrived in the city by bus at Babughat.

Based on this, police conducted a raid early Sunday at the counter of a bus operator, Shrikunj Travels, and seized a sack containing 14 bricks of cannabis weighing 14.651 kg. The total value of the seized contraband is estimated at around Rs 7.3 lakh in the grey market.

Police said the consignment was transported from Bhubaneswar in Odisha and reached the city by bus on Saturday and was meant to be received by Gayen.